Crowd limit lifted for Tipperary masses but cemetery mass goes 'behind closed doors'

The annual summer Graveyard Mass in all graveyards, including St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel, cannot take place with people present this year due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Mass will still be said behind closed doors in St Patrick’s Cemetery Chapel on Thursday, July 16 at 7.30pm by Fr Michael Toomey.

He will be joined by other clergy and the Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, who will represent the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas during these restrictions.

RESTRICTIONS

The Chapel will be closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions, and everyone is encouraged to stay at home and tune in online and on Facebook, where it will be broadcast , so people can have a full and active participation at the Mass.

The Irish Bishops have asked that Cemetery Masses should not take place across the country as numbers could exceed 200.

Under the new rules that began on June 29, mass gatherings of people are limited to 200 outdoors, until July 20.

Fr Toomey said: “I restarted the summer Cemetery Mass five years ago- last year almost 2,000 attended. By offering this Mass, and afterwards blessing the graves with the Holy Water blessed at the Mass, I hope will give some solace to loved ones at home, remembering their loved ones on this annual event especially those who have died in the last year,” the priest in SS Peter & Paul’s said. You can tune by accessing the following website: www.churchservices.tv/

clonmelpeterpaul

"Many can also join in on Facebook, by going to ‘Ss. Peter & Paul’s Clonmel’ and ‘St Patrick’s Cemetery’ and the ‘Clonmel- Covid-19 Community’ pages which will go live from 7.30pm on Thursday, July 16.

Meanwhile, last Friday night, the government issued special guidance for religious services in Ireland.

The Cabinet Committee reviewed the guidance, which state that an assessment should be carried out for each premises to determine how many can attend within the requirements of social distancing.

The Cabinet Committee decided that, where the size of the premises allows for a capacity of greater than 50, this may be permitted only where the following conditions could be met, including social distancing, places to be subdivided into distinct sections of not more than 50 persons in each section, entrance and exits, amongst others.

There are separate arrangements for elements of the service involving close contact, including the distribution of Holy Communion, and advising people not to congregate outside before and after any services.

The use of face coverings is strongly recommended for such indoor settings.

Many churches are now reopened to celebrate Mass and this Sunday, some parishes are celebrating extra Masses to help with an overflow of people.

For those who feel vulnerable, the dispensation from the Sunday and holy Day obligation is extended at this time.

Each parish and church will have their own Mass schedule and ways in which they implement the social distancing and health requirements including seating areas, a way in and out system, hand sanitisation, and distribution of Holy Communion.

For details of the latest Mass times in your local parish, please contact your local parish office, Facebook and website pages.