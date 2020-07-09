Warm spell of weather for one day next week now under pressure from 'unsettled' front

A warm spell of weather for one day next week is now under pressure from an "unsettled" front, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Alan said: "Low pressure is trying to push back the High for Monday but perhaps more of a blip than a change back to unsettled weather. Interesting weather model watching few days ahead.

"Still improving from Thursday afternoon for Friday and the weekend at least and after an unsettled Monday it could improve again hopefully. Stay tuned for updates."