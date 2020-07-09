Case of two men charged with Clonmel burglary and theft offences is adjourned 

The case of two men charged with committing burglary and theft offences in Clonmel last week, has been adjourned to Clonmel District Court later this month.

David Meaney, Walls Place, Irishtown, Clonmel and Eric O’Neill of 9 St John’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir appeared before Clonmel Court on Tuesday via video link and were further remanded in custody to appear again before Clonmel Court on July 21. Their next cout appearance will also be via video link

Mr O’Neill (25) is charged with assaulting and harming Syed Muktaher at Gleeson’s Car Park, Clonmel and stealing property from Mr Muktaher’s car at 11 Westgate Court, Clonmel.

Mr Meaney (33) is charged with stealing property from Mr Muktaher’s car at 11 Westgate Court and burgling 11 Westgate Court.

He is also charged with damaging Mr Muktaher’s television and handling stolen property at Walls Place, Irishtown and stealing €730 worth of property from a car at Albert Street, Clonmel.