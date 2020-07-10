Revealed: Tipperary school lodges planning for extension to existing school building
Thoughts?
File photo
A Tipperary school has lodged planning for an extension to an existing school building.
Monard National School, Solohead made an application for a proposed new single storey extension to the existing school building.
The application includes associated alterations to the existing school building and external elevations to accommodate the proposed new extension and internal layout.
A decision is due by Tipperary County Council on August 27.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on