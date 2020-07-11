'Chance of showers again' early next week says forecaster so enjoy the weekend

There is a "chance of showers again" early next week, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly so enjoy the weekend.

He added: "A few people asking what is the best day of the weekend. Saturday will be the best day with plenty of sunny spells and dry everywhere in light winds, up to 20C.

"Others asking about dropping hay or silage second cut. The best window is from Friday until Sunday evening.

"Beyond that is uncertain but chance of showers again Tuesday and hard to be confident of dry spell beyond that at present."