Planning permission granted for coffee shop/restaurant at busy Tipperary shopping centre
Conditional planning permission has been granted for a coffee shop/restaurant at a busy Tipperary shopping centre.
Better Value Unlimited Company made the application for a "change of use" of No.4 Oakville Shopping Centre, Kickham Park, Clonmel from retail to a coffee shop/restaurant.
Tipperary County Council attached four conditions to their decision.
