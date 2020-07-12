Planning permission granted for coffee shop/restaurant at busy Tipperary shopping centre

File photo

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a coffee shop/restaurant at a busy Tipperary shopping centre.

Better Value Unlimited Company made the application for a "change of use" of No.4 Oakville Shopping Centre, Kickham Park, Clonmel from retail to a coffee shop/restaurant.

Tipperary County Council attached four conditions to their decision. 