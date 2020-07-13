One Tipperary GAA lotto is worth over €20,000 this week and you can buy tickets online
One Tipperary GAA lotto is worth over €20,000 this week and you can buy tickets online.
This week's Cappawhite GAA Lotto is €20,900 plus a €1,000 second chance.
Online sales close at 6pm on Monday evenings.
