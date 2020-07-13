Revealed: When was the last time there was a rise in Tipperary Covid-19 cases...
Well done, Tipp!
Coronavirus
The number of cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary remained at 543 as of Sunday evening.
The last time there was a rise in the county's Covid-19 figures was on July 8.
As of Sunday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had not been notified of any additional deaths from Covid-19 and 17 new cases were confirmed.
There have been 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There have now been 25,628 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
