PROPERTY: Converted cottage on sale near rural Tipperary village for €185,000
Slievenamon Lodge, Brenormore, Grangemockler, Tipperary
A converted cottage is on sale near a rural Tipperary village for €185,000.
The attractive house is situated close to Grangemockler village and on a one acre site. This is a converted cottage with a large kitchen/dining area and a spacious living area with access to a rear patio area.
