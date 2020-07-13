PROPERTY: Converted cottage on sale near rural Tipperary village for €185,000

Any interest?

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Slievenamon Lodge, Brenormore, Grangemockler, Tipperary

A converted cottage is on sale near a rural Tipperary village for €185,000.

The attractive house is situated close to Grangemockler village and on a one acre site. This is a converted cottage with a large kitchen/dining area and a spacious living area with access to a rear patio area.

To view the full ad, click here. 