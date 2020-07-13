Burglars stole generators from Tipperary building site 

Gardai are investigating the theft of two generators worth approximately €1500 from a building site near Tipperary Town.

The Honda generators were stolen from a site where a house is under construction at Ardavillane, Tipperary between 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 7 and 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 8. One of the generators was valued at €1200 while the other was worth about €300.

Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the burglary and are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area on July 7 and 8 to contact the station at (062) 51212.

