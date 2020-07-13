Thieves target unlocked cars in spate of break-ins in Tipperary towns

Aileen Hahesy

Gardai have appealed to motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked when they park them in the wake of a spate of thefts from unlocked cars in Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir at the weekend. 

An iPod and a small sum of cash was stolen from a car in the Summerhill Drive area of Clonmel in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. A tripod that was also taken from the car was found a short distance away. A small sum of cash was also stolen from a second car parked outside the same Summerhill Drive house. 

 A third car  at nearby Slievenamon Road was ransacked the same night but no property was reported stolen. 

Gardai are also investigating a break-in to a car parked at Bianconi Drive , Clonmel between 9.30pm and 10pm last  Saturday,. The thief was disturbed and ran away  without taking any property. Meanwhile, some personal property was stolen from a car parked at Ashpark, Carrick-on-Suir overnight last Friday night/ Saturday morning. 

 A  Garda  spokesperson urged  motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked when they park them up a night. “This  shows  opportunistic crimes will always happen so if your car is locked it  won't  be interfered with.” 

 Anyone with information that may assist gardai  investigating these crimes should Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.