Sinn Fein TD makes case for the development of Tipperary mental health services

Deputy Martin Browne handed submissions on behalf of a number of Tipperary campaign groups to the Minister of State with Responsibility for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler on Monday and vowed to ensure she keeps to her promise to meet with all Tipperary mental health groups in August.

“During our meeting I told Minister Butler that the county is in immediate need of proper mental health provision and told her of the great work that so many voluntary groups are doing in our county and the need to provide them with proper funding.

Deputy Browne raised a number of issues with Minister Butler including the need to return acute beds to St Michael’s unit, the necessity for proper funding of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and the need to base some of those centres in Tipperary.

“I also drew to her attention to the need to give funding to the CARMHA Dual Diagnosis service in Nenagh. I further called on her to provide clarity on when St Brigid’s in Carrick-on-Suir will be returned to its former role – a matter she said she will follow up.

“I gave Minister Butler submissions from the Save Our Acute Hospital Services Committee and Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services – two organisations that have the well-being of our county at heart. She promised me that she would give those submissions the attention they deserve.

“But it was disappointing that the opportunity to meet with the minister was not given to any of the mental health campaign groups locally. However, Minister Butler pledged to meet them in August, and between now and then I will ensure she does not forget that promise.

“While I thank Minister Butler for meeting with Co Tipperary’s Oireachtas representatives so early into her ministerial brief; and while I accept that she is not yet totally familiar with the issues she must address, I have to say that no commitments were given.

“So, I hope the case I and my fellow Oireachtas members put forward will put Tipperary’s needs to the forefront of her agenda,” said Deputy Browne.

HSE officials rule out use of Covid beds for acute psychiatric care