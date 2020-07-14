Massive four-bedroom bungalow with 'superb views' on sale in Tipperary for €325,000

A massive four-bedroom modern bungalow is on sale in Tipperary for €325,000.

The house is located in one of the county's most scenic and accessible locations and is around 5km to Ardfinnan.

The disabled accessible family home boasts 2,796 sq.ft has the added advantage of a stairs leading to a large floored out and partitioned attic space.

It is in show room condition throughout with many top quality fixtures and fittings included in the sale.

The views from this property "need to be seen to be truly appreciated", enjoying the superb views of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

To view the full ad, click here.