Tipperary gardaí seize two vehicles and one of the motorists had no insurance or tax
Gardaí in Cahir seized two vehicles on Tuesday with the assistance of the Mobility App. The first vehicle, a Volvo was seized for no insurance or tax.
The second vehicle was seized for no insurance or driving licence when gardaí discovered using the app that the driver never held a licence.
Court to follow for both drivers.
