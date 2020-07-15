ALERT: Scorchio! Temperatures to soar as high as 22C for one day this week

For those feeling the cold it will get milder for a few days with temperatures soaring to 22C on Wednesday, according to weatherman, Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com.

It will be warmest in the south and east.

Alan added: "Possibly dropping back again though for the weekend. The heating boiler hasn’t got its summer holiday either!‬

"The battle of high and low continues with some rain possible Friday, especially in the northwest. The weekend is very hard to call and then charts show chance of high pressure winning out for a while next week but hard to call."