Tipperary TD raises concerns about 'influx of tourists with no adherence to guidelines'

Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath, has raised concerns about the "influx of tourists with no adherence to guidelines".

The Independent Deputy raised the matter in the Dáil on Tuesday and in a post on Facebook afterwards, said: "Unfortunately, the Taoiseach was more concerned about gatherings of 30 or more Irish citizens than he was about tourists coming from hotspots.

"I certainly understand the importance of tourism particularly for small businesses but no business will survive if the country goes into lockdown again so the priority has to be to allow Irish citizens to return to some sort of normal and to do so safely.

"Another lockdown will not be welcomed given the sacrifices that have been made.

"Thousands of Irish citizens are hundreds and in some cases thousands out of pocket because they followed Government advice and cancelled their travel plans this year and are receiving no refunds, yet our country is wide open with little or no restrictions.

"Even the re-opening of our small rural pubs next week has been put into doubt but we open the country to tourists from hotspots?

"Greater restrictions have to be imposed on those travelling into the country, it is not fair on Irish businesses trying to regulate this themselves by being forced to refuse entry or business to those who have travelled without quarantine.

"It is the governments job to regulate this and they are failing by penalising the Irish citizens and allowing a free for all for everyone else."

Watch his contribution in the Dáil below: