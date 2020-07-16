Cashel Lions Club elect new officers

Cashel Lions Club returned to normal business on Tuesday, June 23 with a socially distant meeting of members complete with lashings of hand sanitizer for members as they entered and left the meeting room in Larkspur Park.

Among the items on the agenda for the first formal meeting in almost four months was the election of officers. The officers selected for the coming year are; President; Eddie Morrissey, Secretary; DJ Horan, Treasurer; Willie Fahey, PRO; Seamus King.

Due to the enforced suspension of normal club activities Cashel Lions Club, in keeping with Lion Clubs around the world, suspended normal activity in early March due to public health advice. While the club didn’t venture into Zoom meetings it managed to stay in touch and keep active through Seamus King’s monthly bulletin, WhatsApp messages and social media.

During the lockdown Cashel Lions Club supported the Lions Clubs of Ireland Hero Shield Project and was one of almost 100 Lions Clubs that contributed €1,000 to a project which raised €95,000 and delivered 10,0000 face shields to frontline workers throughout the country.

The Hero Shield Project is coordinated nationally by two Lions who acquired the face shields from Glen Dimplex and arranged distribution through the Blood Bikes and An Garda Síochána. The face shields were delivered to nursing homes, medical centres and frontline community workers throughout the country during the height of the Covid 19 pandemic.

One of the first casualties of the lockdown for Cashel Lions Club was the presentation of the Cashel Lions Club Person of the Year Award to Mary Roche which was scheduled for Thursday March 12 which was the day the schools closed and the toilet paper disappeared from the supermarket shelves.

Cashel Lions Club will rearrange this presentation later in the summer when life hopefully returns to the new normal.

Another casualty of the lockdown was the annual Senior Citizens Holiday which was booked for Sligo in the middle of May. It is unlikely that this will take place in 2020 but those who were looking forward to the trip should keep the suitcases handy for 2021.

After being caged up since early March, Cashel Lions Club members are free again and are actively planning for the year ahead. As a community service organisation Cashel Lions Club is conscious of the increased levels of need that will prevail in the coming months and the club will be hoping to support families and individuals who are in need in keeping with the Lions motto which states ‘where there is a need there is a Lion’.

The club is also aware that many of our reliable fundraising events may not be possible in the immediate future. The club is currently exploring a number of novel and creative fundraising ideas which incorporate public health guidelines while at the same time allowing the people of Cashel and surrounding areas to support the club as generously as they have done for many years. Watch this space!

Cashel Lions Club normally takes a summer break but this year the club has decided, in keeping with the ‘new normal’, to continue meetings and activities throughout the summer. Preliminary plans are in place for the Corby/Meaney Further Education Bursaries which will be available when the Leaving Certificate results are announced. Further details will appear in local papers and parish newsletters in the middle of August.

Cashel Lions Club always welcomes new members who are interested in being part of an international organisation that makes a difference to the quality of life for all members of our local community. Please contact any of the officers or any member of the club for further details and a warm welcome.