REVEALED: Tipperary County Council fighting €22 million worth of compensation claims

There were 462 compensation claims with a gross value of more than €22 million against Tipperary County Council at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Figures obtained by The Nationalist under the Freedom of Information Act reveal the top three causes of the active claims were for footpath and slips/trips (196), road (90), and potholes (75).

The figures note that there were 442 active claims with a gross value of €19,708,156 for public liability, four in the other liability category valued at €2,068,500, six property claims at €173,000, nine motor claims at €112,813 and one claim in the other category for €5,720, bringing the total gross value of active claims to €22,068,189.

Cllr Richie Molloy says that someone who is seriously injured should receive compensation, “but personal responsibility has to be brought into everything and in recent years people seem to expect others, especially local authorities, to be responsible for their personal safety”.

The majority of claims (139) were valued between €25,000 and €50,000, with five claims in the €150,000 and €250,000 band.

In the first quarter of 2020, the council finalised 53 public liability claims totalling €7,686,119, four property claims for €78,151 and eight motor claims for €20,388, bringing the total cost settled to €7,784,658.

A total of 239 claims valued at €3,687,814 were settled in 2019 and 272 claims for €2,571,411 in 2018.

Cllr Molloy says he is “shocked by the huge amount of money” being spent on claims. “Unfortunately the size of these claims means that insurance premiums will rise and this will affect everything in the county. Building houses and children’s playgrounds and grants for running festivals are among the many projects that will be put on hold if the county finds itself in financial difficulties, and it’s very likely that central Government will reduce monies to local authorities in the forthcoming budget,” the Clonmel councillor says.

There were other active claims at the end of the first quarter in categories including accidental damage, collision, criminal defence costs, fire, flooding, professional indemnity, reinstatement and windscreen.

Cllr Molloy adds: “All of society has to accept that it’s the people’s own money that is being used when insurance companies pay out what sometimes seems like extravagant amounts of money and this also is why it makes it so difficult for young drivers to access affordable insurance due to the high claims that have occurred over the years.”

TipperaryLive.ie’s FOI request was only part granted by the council, as records do not exist in respect of the amounts paid out for each case nor for a breakdown of the areas where the incidents occurred. Cllr Andy Moloney says insurance is “crippling” industries, businesses and younger people trying to get started out in life. “There are legit claims and bogus claims, and I would be interested in seeing where these claims are geographically spread across the county. Is there a claims culture in certain areas and what is the state of the roads, footpaths and infrastructure in those areas,” the Cahir councillor questions.

“IPB [Irish Public Bodies Mutual Insurance] generally allocate funding towards footpath repairs based on claims, and it’s not fair to have the areas that have been good not receiving this funding. The claims seem high here, but I wonder how they deal with footpath claims in some of the foreign holiday resorts where they are non-existent. Unfortunately accidents do happen, but I would hate to think that the solicitor is rang before the doctor,” he adds.

Cllr Michael Murphy also expresses concern about the scale of claims against the council. “Perhaps they are a reflection of the under investment in public infrastructure over the last decade,” the Fine Gael councillor says.

“I’ve been very consistent over recent years in calling for more investment in our roads and footpath infrastructure in particular. In the meantime, available funds must be directed towards those areas that are resulting in the most claims. I note that Tipperary County Council and IPB Insurance are working closely in this regard,” he adds.

A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council says all claims are being actively managed and defended on a claim-by-claim basis. “Significant works have been undertaken, for example, on footpaths to prevent further claims arising. It is noticeable, as a result of such work, that claims to Tipperary County Council have been levelling off in recent years. Tipperary County Council is continually reviewing its annual works programme to prioritise hotspots where there have been previous claims in these areas. In this way, Tipperary County Council is mindful of reducing risk across all its areas of activity e.g. roads, footpaths, etc,” the spokesperson adds.