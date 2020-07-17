Two disqualified drivers intercepted in Tipperary - one arrested for drink driving

Two disqualified drivers have been intercepted in Tipperary - one was arrested for drink driving.

Gardaí in Cahir were carrying out a patrol of Knocklofty on Thursday evening when they stopped a vehicle and using the Mobility App discovered the driver to be disqualified. The vehicle was seized.

A few moments later while waiting for the tow truck another vehicle passed by the members who discovered no insurance, NCT or tax displayed.

The driver was also discovered to be disqualified, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for drink driving.

The driver was charged to court.