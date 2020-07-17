PICTURES: Flower bed weeded and moss cleaned off cobbles on busy road in Cashel
Great work
CREDIT: Cashel Tidy Towns
A flower bed has been weeded and moss cleaned off cobbles on a busy road in Cashel.
Cashel Tidy Towns has said the Deer Park flower bed has been weeded as well as the Cahir Road Roundabout and moss was cleaned off of cobbles.
Deer Park flower bed weeded .Cahir Rd Roundabout weeded and moss cleaned off of cobbles .Great to have the help of of Councillor Declan Burgess.this morning .Posted by Cashel Tidytown on Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on