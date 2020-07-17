Wow! Fourteen-bed house on sale in Tipperary for almost one million euro

A fourteen-bed house is on sale in Tipperary for €950,000.

Aulber House is a well-established Guest House with twelve en-suite bedrooms and owners accommodation, located in Cashel, one of Ireland's premier tourist destinations.

It is an award winning Bed and Breakfast business, not currently trading.

Purpose built on an elevated site within walking distance of the historic town of Cashel.

With the town set on a tourist development path and the redevelopment of the Cashel Palace Hotel well underway, the property is ready for the next owners to take it to a new level.

With tourist numbers approaching 400,000 per year, the iconic Rock of Cashel continues to be a huge draw.

