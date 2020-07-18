BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí seize pony off gang of youths 'posing a danger'
Shocking
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel gardaí were on patrol on Friday evening when they observed a number of youths on a horse drawn carriage posing a danger to themselves and other motorists.
There were several offences detected and the pony was seized by gardaí under the Animal Health and Welfare Act. The pony has been examined by a vet on Saturday morning and is currently being cared for at the horse pound.
Court to follow for the youths.
