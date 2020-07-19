URGENT: Appeal issued for family pet taken from house in Tipperary

An appeal is being issued for information after a family dog was stolen from Cappawhite in Tipperary on Friday, July 17.

Nine-year-old brown and white springer spaniel, Molly, was taken from outside her home.

The owners, issuing an appeal on social media, said she could be anywhere in the country as dogs have showed up far away from their homes. The pet is "neutered so if she was taken for breeding purposes she will not be of use".

They added: "Molly is a quiet dog and will be very distressed to be away from her home."

The owners say she is microchipped and has a red collar with her name.