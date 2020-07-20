APPEAL: Art work installation in Tipperary to remember local Covid-19 victims

Carrick-on-Suir’s arts community is creating an arts installation dedicated to people from the town and its hinterland, who sadly passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The art project called “In ár gcroithe go deo” (In our hearts forever) is being spearheaded by the Tudor Artisan Hub’s artists and Writing Changes Lives writers’ collective.

It aims to provide support and comfort to local people grieving the loss of family members during the lockdown period.

Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub is inviting families, who lost loved ones between the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March to June 29 to contact the Hub based on Carrick’s Main Street and share some information capturing the spirit of the person who passed away.

The deadline for submitting this information for inclusion in the art installation is this Friday, July 24. We suggest that you might compose a few lines describing not only what your loved one did, but maybe also something of their personality, what were their hobbies, passions, community contributions etc,” she explained.

“There is no limit on words. We would also love to receive a photo of your loved one, if you wish.

“The information gathered will help us create a suitable art installation through visuals and words that best reflects the unique spirit of all your loved ones.

“We also plan to host a public memorial unveiling of the project, in whatever form it takes us, at the end of September as part of Culture Night 2020.”

Linda said the Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed the traditional ways Irish people express their grief.

“During this time, it has not been possible for people to come together to pay their respects and to offer comfort and support to those who have suffered a great loss.

“This has been such a heart-breaking time for families grieving. Not having the comfort of a heartfelt handshake, a warm embrace or even a close whisper of ‘sorry for your loss’ and smile compounded the immense grief for families.”

Linda said families wishing to take part in the In ár gcroithe go deo art installation should submit the information on their deceased loved ones by email to tudorartisanhub@gmail.com or drop the information into the Tudor Artisan Hub or call the Hub at (051) 640921.

The “In ár gcroithe go deo” art installation is a collaborative effort between the Tudor Artisan Hub arts community and Writing Changes Lives writers collective supported by the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music & Arts and Tipperary County Council.