Revealed: Over 7,000 animals culled in Tipperary due to tuberculosis

Almost 2,000 animals have been culled in south Tipperary since 2015 due to tuberculosis, new figures have revealed.

In a Parliamentary Question, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine the number of cattle culled in each of the years 2015 to 2019 due to tuberculosis for which compensation was payable under the eradication programme by county.

The Minister for Agriculture provided data on the number of cattle culled due to tuberculosis for which compensation was payable under the eradication programme between 2015 and 2019.

In south Tipperary there have been 1,950 animals culled in that time while in north Tipperary it comes to 5,221. The total figures for south Tipperary in 2015 came to 318; 2016 (519); 2017 (333); 2018 (371) and 2019 (409).

The figures include animals removed following a herd depopulation.

Such animals may not have tested positive but were removed for disease eradication purposes.

The data the Minister published was taken from the Animal Health Computer System (AHCS).