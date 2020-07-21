Funeral details announced for 25-year-old Tipperary man killed in crash over weekend

Funeral details have been announced for the 25-year-old Tipperary man killed in a crash over the weekend.

Allan Byrne of Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Tipperary passed away on July 18 following an accident.

Allan, beloved brother of the late Dean. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Shirley and Liam, brother Kevin, partner Laura and the Lonergan family, Cappamore, grandparents Eddie and Mary Ryan, uncles, aunts, granduncles, grandaunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 private family only Funeral Mass takes place in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Wednesday at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.