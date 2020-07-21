LATEST: Number of new Covid-19 cases in Tipperary with no additional deaths nationwide

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary remains at 543. The last time there was a rise in county Covid-19 figures was on July 8.

As of Monday evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had not been notified of any additional deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and six new cases had been confirmed:

* there have been 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland

* 6 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed

* there have now been 25,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

