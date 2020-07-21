Revealed: Planning lodged for the construction of over 20 houses in Tipperary

A planning application has been lodged for the construction of 21 houses in Tipperary.

Cahir Valley Construction Ltd has made an application for the construction of 21 three-bedroom dwelling units in three terraced blocks at Barnora, Cashel Road, Cahir.

The development is to include roads, paths, paving, parking, drainage, landscaped public open space, street lighting, boundary treatments and all associated site development works.

A decision is due by Tipperary County Council on September 7.