GRAPHIC CONTENT: Dogs attack sheep for third time in one Tipperary area
WARNING: Distressing photos below
CREDIT: Cllr Imelda Goldsboro
A local councillor has highlighted a dog attack on sheep for the third time in one Tipperary area.
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and Cllr Imelda Goldsboro said: "Unfortunately for the third time in a few months, dogs have attacked sheep again in Ballywalter, Mullinahone.
"More sheep killed and a large number injured. PLEASE IF YOU SEE ANYTHING REPORT IT!"
Unfortunately 3rd time in few months, DOGS HAVE ATTACKED SHEEP AGAIN IN BALLYWALTER MULLINAHONE. Yesterday morning more...Posted by Imelda Goldsboro on Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on