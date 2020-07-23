Una Healy 'feeling nostalgic' as she moves back to Tipperary after 13 years in the UK

Una Healy says she is "feeling nostalgic" as she moves back to Tipperary after 13 years in the UK.

According to the Irish Sun, Una explained: "So I’m in the cabin having a nap. I’m heading back on the ferry to Ireland.

"I am feeling very nostalgic actually because the last time I was on a ferry was 13 years ago when I moved over to the UK first, and so much has happened since.

"I came over in a Honda Civic and I put my whole life in it and it is like full circle because I am heading back to Ireland again.

"I can't think of anywhere better to be right now in this really strange time than being at home. See you on the other side."

She added: "Here’s to new beginnings and brighter days ahead. Lots to look forward to."

According to RSVP Live, she was given a rather laborious task after arriving home in Tipperary and the fun to an abrupt end pretty fast.

Her childhood bedroom was turned into a spare room while she was gone so she was forced to do a lot of unpacking and clearing out.

Una joked that she needed to be "ruthless" as she made her way through boxes and drawers of memories.

While doing her big clear out Una gave fans a glimpse into her Thurles home and into her teenage life.

She said: "So I am back here in my childhood room and I am being ruthless getting rid of things that I don't need anymore."

