COURTS: Jail term for Tipperary man who exposed his genitals to woman

A 26-year-old Tipperary man has received a two and a half year jail term for exposing himself to a woman while visiting her home and who nearly two months later arrived outside her house brandishing a timber bat.

Judge Alice Doyle handed down this sentence to Jason Grace with an address at 12 Convent Lane, Drangan at a recent sitting of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court and directed that he stay away from the victim and her partner.

Mr Grace pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals to cause fear, distress or alarm to another person at a location in county Tipperary on April 18, 2017 and producing a timber bat in a manner likely to intimidate another person or inflict serious injury on June 16, 2017.

The court heard Mr Grace tried to run over the injured party’s partner with his car when he turned up outside their home with the timber bat. He also drove at and struck the car driven by the injured party as she travelled to a garda station to report the incident.

STATEMENT

In her victim impact statement, the injured party spoke of the stress, fear and anxiety Jason Grace’s actions have caused her and her family.

Prosecution barrister David Humphries said the case was listed for trial in July and November last year and February this year.

A jury was sworn in and on the second day of the trial Mr Grace pleaded guilty to two charges of exposure of his genitals and producing a timber bat on the basis that the full facts be outlined to the court.

Garda Pat Burke said the victim made a written complaint to gardaí on June 25, 2017.

He outlined that her partner arrived home with Jason Grace and another unknown man on April 18, 2017.

After a period of time, she went out to her back yard to have a cigarette and was followed by Jason Grace.

He asked her for a kiss and she refused.

He said it a second time and went to grab her. She turned away from him.

He then called her and when she turned around, he had his penis out of his pants and said “suck this”.

She went to go back to the house and tried to go around him.

GRABBED

As she passed him, he grabbed her breast and grabbed her hard under her bum. When she returned inside the house, she told her partner she wanted Mr Grace to leave and he eventually left.

A few days later, she confided what happened to a friend.

After this incident, Mr Grace pulled up to her home on two different days looking for her partner. She told him he wasn’t at home.

Garda Burke continued that at 8.30pm on Friday, June 16, 2017, the injured party was outside the front of her home with her children.

A silver Toyota Avensis screeched to a halt outside the house. Jason Grace jumped out and started roaring and shouting at her.

He called her a “b****” and said: “Why did you say anything? You should have left it alone.”

He started shouting and roaring, took a timber bat out of the car and came towards her.

He swung the bat at her and kept telling her she was dead. Her children were present during this. When her partner came out, Jason Grace ran to his car.

The injured party’s partner went out to him and Mr Grace tried to run him over with the car a number of times. Jason Grace stopped the car outside a house down the road and got out of the vehicle with the bat in his hand.

He called the injured party’s partner to come up. When the injured party’s partner went up, Grace got back into the car, tried to reverse it and then drove off at high speed.

He also threw the bat at the victim’s partner.

Garda Burke said the injured party got into her car and was driving towards the garda station to report the incident when Jason Grace drove at her at high speed. The woman turned her car to try and avoid him and he hit her car at the back driver’s side.

The garda agreed with defence counsel Kathleen Leader SC that the windscreen of Mr Grace’s car smashed and driver’s door window broke in this incident.

Garda Burke said Jason Grace then drove away and he later arrested him under Section 49 of the road traffic act as he was intoxicated.

The injured party in her victim impact statement, read to the court by Garda Burke, said she was sexually assaulted by Jason Grace in her home.

At the time she was shocked that somebody let into her home could do this.

“I was scared and intimidated by his actions. After the assault I was extremely nervous and couldn’t leave the house without worrying about meeting him,” she said.

She said this incident caused her family “no end of stress and anxiety”.

She spent months in a state of anxiety and if she saw the defendant she would panic and try to get home as soon as possible.

Her children also panicked when they saw a car like the defendant’s.

The victim said she and her family didn’t feel safe even when they were at home.

“I have lost a lot of trust and confidence in people because of these incidents. I have become a lot more cautious of what is around me. There is a constant feeling of vulnerability I can’t seem to shake. This has had a bad impact on both myself and my family.

“We no longer enjoy things as we once did.”

She outlined that she had to take some time off work after these incidents because she couldn’t focus on her job properly. She thanked her partner and family for their ongoing support and thanked the gardaí for their quick response and efforts in investigating this case.

CONVICTIONS

Garda Burke said Jason Grace had 15 previous convictions including nine for road traffic offences, three for public order offences and single convictions for criminal damage, harassment and drugs possession.

Defence counsel Kathleen Leader SC said her client, who was from Ballingarry, apologised unreservedly for his atrocious behaviour towards the injured party. There was a written apology should the victim wish to accept it.

She pointed out his guilty plea had saved the victim from giving evidence in court.

Her client was aware his actions must have caused trauma to his victims and may have a detrimental impact on them into the future.

Ms Leader outlined that her client had a significant history of substance abuse and mental health difficulties.

She presented a consultant psychiatrist’s report on him to the court outlining his psychiatric history.

Ms Leader pointed out that in 2017 her client disengaged with the mental health services and stopped taking his medication.

This resulted in a deterioration in his mental health. She said these offences and his more serious previous convictions happened around this time and also coincided with a personal trauma in his life, which was the split from his partner.

Ms Leader said her client has now been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and his consultant psychiatrist has put in place a treatment and management plan for the condition, which he has started on. Mr Grace was a trained forklift driver and work was available for him once the current health crisis has abated.

Ms Leader appealed to the court to give Mr Grace a chance to take up the opportunities being offered to him by the Probation Service with the assistance of his psychiatrist and support from his family to lead an alcohol and drug free life.

She submitted that her client has shown insight into his appalling behaviour.

She requested Judge Doyle to adjourn the case for a significant period of time and request an updated probation service report or deal with it by imposing a suspended jail term with conditions suggested by the probation service attached.

Judge Doyle said these were very serious offences carried out on two separate dates.

She had to look at the crime and its impact on society and she considered both offences committed by Mr Grace warranted a jail sentence.

She regarded the exposure offence to be at the higher end of these type of offences, warranting a two year jail sentence.

She took into account his apology and guilty plea but noted it wasn’t an early plea of guilty.

In view of these and other mitigating factors outlined to the court she imposed a 20 month jail term for the exposure offence and suspended the last four months of that term.

Judge Doyle said the production of a timber bat offence warranted a four year jail term which in view of mitigating factors she reduced to three years and four months.

She suspended the last 10 months of the three year and four month sentence in the interest of the defendant’s rehabilitation so that on his release from prison he could avail of the Probation Service’s support and get his life back on track.

She suspended 10 months of the prison term on condition Mr Grace be of good behaviour and keep the peace, engage with the probation service, attend all psychiatric health appointments, attend addiction counselling and not consume alcohol or illicit drugs.

Judge Doyle directed that Mr Grace stay away from the injured party and her partner and the area where they live and engage with any programmes for sex offenders as directed by the probation service. She added that the two prison terms imposed should run concurrent to each other.