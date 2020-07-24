Planning REFUSED for demolition of Tipperary premises to build nine apartments

Planning has been refused for the demolition of a Tipperary premises to build nine apartments.

Dan Casey Builder Ltd made an application to Tipperary County Council for the demolition of an existing building at Abbey Street, Cahir.

The development would also have included the erection of a single building containing nine apartments along with walled bin storage and bicycle parking as well as connection to existing public foul and surface water sewers and all associated site works.

However, the local authority have refused permission for the project.