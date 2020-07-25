WARNING: Speed monitoring device installed in rural Tipperary village

CREDIT: Cllr Mark Fitzgerald

A speed monitoring device has been installed in a rural Tipperary village.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald said: "Delighted to see the installation of the speed monitoring devices in Nine-Mile-House and Grangemockler.

"This is an issue I have been fighting for since I was elected to the council. Great to hear reports from residents today who say they can already see a noticeable reduction in speed of vehicles passing through the village."