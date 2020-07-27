Good uptake of security panic alert phones in rural Tipperary village

There has been a very good uptake of security panic alert phones in the Dundrum area with 12 installations completed.

These security systems work on landline or a mobile service, and offers an extra security measure for people over 65 years of age.

Couples or people living on their own are eligible to apply, with installation free as well as the first year's monitoring service is also free.

Organisers are encouraging as many as possible to apply for this service before we enter the winter months.

For more information please contact any member of the community council, or from Dr Kieran O'Dwyer in Dundrum medical centre.