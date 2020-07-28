Country cottage in Tipp for sale on the edge of rural village has 'charm of bygone era'

A country cottage in Tipperary is for sale on the edge of a quiet rural village.

'Rose Cottage' sits on 1.5 acres of land on the edge of The Commons.

This quaint cottage has been unoccupied for quite some time but still exceeds the charm and character of a bygone era.

Now requiring complete refurbishment, the land has definite site potential and had extensive road frontage.

The property may be sold in lots:

(i) Cottage on 1/2 acre

(ii) One acre

(iii) The Entire