Weather charts show a brief blast of warm air ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

Weather charts are showing a brief blast of warm air ahead of Bank Holiday weekend, forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said.

According to www.carlowweather.com, weather charts here show a brief blast of warm air to end the week and month next Friday.

He added: "Be a nice start to the Bank Holiday weekend but long way off yet and temps drop back very quickly.

"Friday is still looking warm but a risk of some showers, especially in the west."