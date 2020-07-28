Weather charts show a brief blast of warm air ahead of Bank Holiday weekend
Some good news?
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Weather charts are showing a brief blast of warm air ahead of Bank Holiday weekend, forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said.
According to www.carlowweather.com, weather charts here show a brief blast of warm air to end the week and month next Friday.
He added: "Be a nice start to the Bank Holiday weekend but long way off yet and temps drop back very quickly.
"Friday is still looking warm but a risk of some showers, especially in the west."
