'Perfect holiday house': Thatched cottage on sale in Tipperary village for €150,000
Interested?
5 Thatch Cottage, Holycross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary
A thatched cottage is on sale in Holycross for €150,000.
The property has the benefit of being in the heart of the countryside, yet in a small village. Thurles train station is just 10 minutes' drive with an hourly service to Dublin and Cork.
This is a thatched cottage that would make a perfect holiday house, restful retreat or even a forever home.
This property is situated in an idyllic riverside location overlooking the ancient Holycross Abbey.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on