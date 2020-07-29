'Perfect holiday house': Thatched cottage on sale in Tipperary village for €150,000

A thatched cottage is on sale in Holycross for €150,000.

The property has the benefit of being in the heart of the countryside, yet in a small village. Thurles train station is just 10 minutes' drive with an hourly service to Dublin and Cork.

This is a thatched cottage that would make a perfect holiday house, restful retreat or even a forever home.

This property is situated in an idyllic riverside location overlooking the ancient Holycross Abbey.

