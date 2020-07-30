ALERT: Resurfacing works on major road into Tipperary causing huge tailbacks for commuters

Stop/go traffic management is in place on the N76 and is causing huge tailbacks for commuters into Tipperary.

The traffic restrictions are in place to facilitate roadworks on the main Kilkenny to Clonmel road.

Works will include: kerbs at junctions, drainage grips, gullies and full road resurfacing.

From the end of the Callan Road to the junction into Cuffesgrange village, approximately 1.4km, will have overlay surfacing.

The road from the Ballytobin junction on the Callan bypass to the Callan side of the Ballymack crossroads, approximately 3.5km, will also get overlay surfacing.

The duration of the works was not confirmed.