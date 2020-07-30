Fancy a challenge? Three-bed fixer-upper in Tipperary to go under the hammer for €40,000

A three-bed fixer-upper in Tipperary is to go under the hammer for €40,000.

This is an opportunity to acquire by online auction a three-bedroom cottage property set on 1.16 acres close to the village of Lattin.

This property has not been lived in recently and would benefit from some internal modernisation and refurbishment works.

The accommodation comprises of entrance porch with a tiled floor leading to the living room with a timber floor and electric fire.

To view the full ad, click here.

For Sale by Public Auction

Auction Location: Online Auction

Auction Date & Time: Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 AM

Overall Floor Area: 46.87 m2