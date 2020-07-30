URGENT: 'Significant reason to believe that Molly is in the UK,' Tipperary pet appeal

An appeal is being issued for information after a dog was stolen from Cappawhite in Tipperary on Friday, July 17 and the family "have significant reason to believe that Molly is in the UK now".

Nine-year-old brown and white Springer Spaniel, Molly, was taken from outside her home.

On the Bring Molly Home Facebook page, the family said: "Please continue to share in Ireland but please everyone in the UK get sharing this lady like never before!

"Time to cover all bases. Thank you all so much for the continued support and lovely messages/comments.

"Molly is somewhere in the UK. We know this now. But fear not, we're not giving up on our lady!

"This whole thing has been a minefield and we're exhausted from stress. The only way to keep going is to keep searching and hoping."

They added: "Molly is a quiet dog and will be very distressed to be away from her home."

The owners say she is microchipped and has a red collar with her name.