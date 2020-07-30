Revealed: Massive contract for construction of huge sports hub in Tipperary tendered

A massive contract for the construction of a huge sports hub in Tipperary has been tendered.

Limerick Institute of Technology has issued the request for tender for the construction of the sports hub at LIT, Clonmel.

The project includes a 400m athletics track, facilities buildings, site boundaries, roadways, parking, walkways and cycleways, site development work incorporating previously tendered playground, skatepark and cycle (pump) track as specialist items.