Gardaí investigating attempted burglary in Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary in Clonmel, Tipperary.

The incident happened in the Marlfield area of Clonmel at approximately 12pm today (Friday).

A number of males fled the scene in a black 04 registration car in the direction of Poppyfield. No items were stolen and nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.