Revealed: Over 30 people in emergency accommodation across Tipperary in June

There were over 30 people in emergency accommodation across Tipperary in June, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, on Friday published the Monthly Homeless Report for June 2020.

In Tipperary, there were 34 people availing of emergency accommodation in June - this was down from 36 in May.

The monthly report for June nationally shows that 8,699 individuals were accessing emergency accommodation, a reduction of 177 on the May report.

This included 6,046 adults and 2,653 dependants. There were 1,159 families accessing emergency accommodation.

The Minister said: "Despite the increase in exits from homelessness and the reduction in the numbers accessing emergency accommodation in June, the number of people and families in homelessness is simply too high."