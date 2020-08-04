Tipperary gardaí involved in chase of vehicle after reports of dangerous driving at The Vee
LATEST
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Following reports of dangerous driving at The Vee on Sunday night, members from Cahir Roads Policing Unit and regular units attended the scene.
One vehicle was observed performing dangerous manoeuvreS in front of a patrol car and failed to stop for gardaí and drove away at speed.
After a managed pursuit, the vehicle was brought to a stop and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving and charged to court.
