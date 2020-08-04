Very Downton Abbey! Period house in Tipperary on sale for almost one million euro

Altavilla is an imposing period house dating from 1790 on approximately 22 acres, situated on the outskirts of the historic market town of Cahir and with frontage to and fishing rights over the River Suir.

It is on sale for €990,000.

The Virginia Creeper clad house is approximately 5,339 sq.ft.

It dates from the 1790 and was substantially remodelled in the 1860s to offer elegantly proportioned yet comfortable accommodation in a private and convenient location.

