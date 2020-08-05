Want to get away from it all? Log cabin available to rent in Tipperary for €500 a month

Dunguib, Killenaule, Thurles, Tipperary

Want to get away from it all? A log cabin is available to rent in Tipperary for €500 a month.

The property boasts two-bedrooms (one double and a single) and one bathroom. 

It is situated in the countryside on a private property. It has oil central heating and also a wood stove. Fibre optic broadband is also available for connection.

View the full ad here. 