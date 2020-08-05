WARNING: Tipperary Fire Services issue important alert over using fire extinguishers

Tipperary Fire Services have issued an alert over using fire extinguishers.

They said: "Do you know your extinguishers? Do you know the different classes of fire?

"Are you aware of the relationship between them? Using the wrong extinguisher on the wrong class of fire may cause the fire to grow or spread, and in some worse case scenarios it may cause injury to the person e.g water on electrical fires or cooking oil/fats fires as demonstrated in our chip pan demo.

"Using the correct extinguisher in the correct moment is only part of having a successful outcome in extinguishing a fire. Training and competence are the other factors."

