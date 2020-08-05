Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary takes summer break
Clonmel centre will reopen on August 31
The CARE Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel, is closing on this Friday August 7 until the end of the month
The C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel will close for the summer break on this Friday August 7 and reopen on Monday August 31.
The centre will reopen for appointments in September.
To arrange an appointment please phone the Cancer Support Centre on 052-6182667 or email cancercareclonmel@gmail.com
The trustees and staff once again thank most sincerely all their wonderful therapists and volunteers, who give so freely of their time and expertise.
They are also grateful to their sponsors, all those who organised fundraising events and those who donated and contributed in any way to the centre.
They are so grateful for your continued support, especially during this difficult time.
For more Tipperary news see Extras wanted for filming in Tipperary
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on