Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary takes summer break

The C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel will close for the summer break on this Friday August 7 and reopen on Monday August 31.

The centre will reopen for appointments in September.

To arrange an appointment please phone the Cancer Support Centre on 052-6182667 or email cancercareclonmel@gmail.com

The trustees and staff once again thank most sincerely all their wonderful therapists and volunteers, who give so freely of their time and expertise.

They are also grateful to their sponsors, all those who organised fundraising events and those who donated and contributed in any way to the centre.

They are so grateful for your continued support, especially during this difficult time.

