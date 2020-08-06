Revealed: Planning granted to turn Tipperary primary school into community building

Planning has been granted to turn a Tipperary primary school into a community building.

Ballagh Social Centre Committee made the application to alter the former national school building at Ballagh, Clonoulty and to change its use from primary school to community building.

Alterations to the building will include removing the existing chimney and adjoining dividing/partition walls and roofing over; enlarging an open on the west elevation and providing a new exit door with level landing and stepped approach entrance, together with alterations to the building internally.

Tipperary County Council attached six conditions to their decision.