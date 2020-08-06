PROPERTY: Semi-detached house in Tipperary cul-de-sac on sale for €150,000

Interested?

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

10 Heywood Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Heywood Drive is a cul-de-sac of semi-detached houses located just at the start of the Cashel Road.

Number 10 has been a well-maintained home with attached garage and offers generous accommodation plus a large rear garden with an abundance of space to extend if required.

It has the benefit of ramped access to the front.

To view the full ad, click here. 